Meadow Greens Ladies League meets on June 9

The Meadow Greens Ramsey Ladies League met on June 9.

The play of the day was 3 blind mice.

Winners on the Ramsey side were Joy Blaser (19) Janine Gale (21) and Joyce Anderson (23).

Winners on the Meadows side were Nancy Wesely (24) and Carmel Taylor (25).

Birdies were made on No. 3 by Joyce Anderson, No. 4 by Patty Shatek and on No. 15 by Doris Hagen.

A Chip in was made on No. 12 Ardie Pepper.