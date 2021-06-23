Meadow Greens Ramsey Ladies hold ‘2 Lady Best Shot’
The Meadow Greens Ramsey Ladies League met on June 23.
The play of the day was 2 Lady Best Shot.
Winners on the Ramsey side were Patty Peterson and Susan Westland (25).
Winners on the Meadows side were Doris Hagen and Janine Gale (24).
Birdies were made on No. 16 by Doris Hagen and Janine Gale
Chip ins were made on No. 10 by Sheila Cotter and on No. 14 by Nancy Wesely.
