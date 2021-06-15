New virus cases go below 100 for 1st time since April 2020

ST. PAUL — The number of new daily COVID-19 cases reported in Minnesota has fallen below 100 for the first time since April of 2020.

State health officials said Tuesday that Minnesota recorded 95 new cases of the virus. The state also reported one additional death, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported.

Minnesota has had 603,966 cases of coronavirus since the pandemic began. There have been 7,518 deaths including 4,457 in long-term care.

Hospitalizations have also fallen to their lowest levels in more than a year. There were 147 patients hospitalized including 49 in critical condition.

Almost 66% of the state’s population of those 16 and older have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine. So far, nearly 3 million residents have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The state has administered 5.5 million vaccine doses overall.