Noriega is 2021 Artist of the Year

Austin High School has announced that senior Leslie Noriega has been named the 2021 Artist of the Year.

Noriega has been artistically inclined from an early age, working in numerous mediums before settling into drawing and, this year, painting with acrylics. She draws inspiration from current events and social situations and hopes to use her art to convey her views.

After High School, Leslie will be attending the Minnesota College of Art and Design and, while she’s not sure what she’ll do after that, is excited to develop her skills.

“Everybody has talent,” she said. “so take chances and go for it.”