Northeast Austin home damaged in Thursday afternoon

No injuries were reported after a Northeast Austin home was damaged in a Thursday afternoon fire.

According to Austin Fire Chief Jim McCoy, Austin firefighters were called at about 4:30 p.m. on Thursday on a report of a fire at 602 11th St. NE. When they arrived, firefighters observed smoke and fire spewing for the single-family home.

All of the occupants were out of the house when firefighters arrived.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire, though the residence suffered significant smoke and fire damage, making it uninhabitable. The American Red Cross was called in to assist the family.

McCoy estimates the fire caused about $50,000 worth of damage.

The fire was started after a child playing with a lighter ignited a pile of clothes, McCoy said. McCoy advises that matches and lighters should be stored safely out of the reach of children.