Oliver Engelman, 71

Oliver Daniel Engelman, 71, of Mankato, passed away quietly at home June 26, 2021.

Memorial service will be 11:00 A.M., Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Mankato Mortuary, 1001 N Riverfront Dr., in Mankato with visitation starting at 9:00 A.M. until the start of the service. Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery in Austin, Minnesota at a later date.

Oliver was born August 22, 1949 to Daniel and Hazel (Laack) Engelman and grew up in Austin, Minnesota. Following his childhood, he lived in Minneapolis, working downtown at the Minneapolis Athletic Club. Later he moved to Mankato where he lived briefly at the Mankato YMCA and refereed men’s basketball. Oliver washed dishes for Mr. Steak, Holiday Inn and Perkins.

Oliver’s life in Mankato centered on his love of sports, especially baseball and basketball. He shared this love of sports with Chris, a good friend of his. Together, they coached baseball and traveled many times throughout the U.S. going to games and seeing the many sites. Oliver also enjoyed spending time with his brother, Lee and his wife Pam enjoying good company and music. He loved music, was a music trivia buff, and attended record shows with Lee. Oliver was full of hell; he enjoyed nightlife, casinos, and generally lived life to the fullest. Oliver loved to talk, was known as a gentle man and wonderful friend. He will be greatly missed by many.

Oliver is survived by his brothers, Samuel Engelman, LaVerne “Lee” Leeper, and Delmer Leeper; many nieces and nephews; and long-time friend, Chris Hughes. He was preceded in death by his brother, Lloyd Leeper.

The family of Oliver would like to give a special thank you to all of his wonderful caregivers over the years.