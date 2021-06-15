On a quest: Vikings pound out opening round win against Adrian-Ellsworth

ST. CLOUD — Top-seeded Hayfield didn’t have any trouble getting started Tuesday morning as it blasted Adrian-Ellsworth 16-1 in the Minnesota Class A State Baseball Tournament quarterfinals at Faber Field Tuesday.

Karver Heydt smashed a two-run double to the left field fence to get the party started and the Vikings led 6-0 after the first frame. Heydt also came on to pitch the second inning as the Vikings used five different pitchers to save arms for the rest of the tournament.

“It was a good time,” Heydt said. “When I ran over to second, everyone was screaming and that felt pretty good. Then I got hit in my next at bat. I think it’s becoming an adjustment where I can come in and pitch a little more. I finally found my strikes.”

A-E (14-13) didn’t record its first hit until there was one out in the fourth inning and by that time, the Vikings already held a 10-0 lead. Hayfield rattled off six more runs in the fifth inning as Erik Bungum launched a two-run double.

“We know we’ve got to keep our focus every game and we’re always going to give it our all,” Bungum said. “We don’t get too far ahead of ourselves and we keep the pedal down the whole game.”

Since the Vikings have been winning by such large margins in the postseason, Hayfield hasn’t needed to use pitchers to throw for long spans. That means the Viking bullpen is fresh and the team can turn to a variety of arms against opponents.

“It’s really cool to know that we have a variety of pitchers,” Bungum said. “As a defender, it’s fun to interact with our different pitchers. We can throw anyone, almost.”

Hayfield (24-0) will play the winner of No. 4 South Ridge and No. 5 Springfield back at Faber Field at noon Wednesday.

Adrian-Ellsworth 000 10 – 1 2 5

Hayfield 631 6X 0 16 9 0

Hayfield pitching: Easton Fritcher (W) 1 IP, 0 R, 2 K; Karver Heydt, 1 IP, 0 R, 1 K, 1 HBP; Lucas Hansen, 1 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 1 ER; Kael Becker, 1 IP, 3 BB, 0 R

Hayfield hitting: Fritcher, 1-for-2, HR, RBI, 2 R, SB, BB; Joey Tempel, 2-for-2, double, 2 R, 2 SB, BB; Heydt, 1-for-2, double, 2 RBIs, 2 R, HBP; Lucas Hansen, 1-for-2, RBI, 2 R, SB; Isaiah Tempel, 0-for-1, RBI, BB; Ethan Slaathaug, 0-for-1, 2 R, RBI, BB; Erik Bungum, 2-for-3, double, 2 RBIs, 2 R, SB; Isaac Watson, 0-for-1, RBI, R, BB; Nolan Klocke, 0-for-2, SB; Ethan Pack, R; Kael Becker, R, BB; Aidan Nelson, 1-for-1, R; Kayden Jacobson, 1-for-1, RBI; Zander Jacobson, 0-for-1, RBI; Isaac Nelson, 0-for-1; Will Tapp, 0-for-1