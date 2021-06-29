Orin J. Krause, 65

Orin Robert Krause, 65 of rural Albert Lea, Minnesota, passed away at his residence on Friday, June 25, 2021.

Orin was born on March 21, 1956 in Albert Lea, Minnesota to Roger and Betty Lou (Torrens) Krause. He was a graduate of Austin High School, and went on to study auto body and carpentry at Riverland College in Austin.

Orin was united in marriage to Brenda Kay Huston on May 26, 1995 at Trondhjem Lutheran Church. Over the years Orin farmed, worked as a machinist, drove truck, and was employed with Quality Pork. Orin enjoyed many hobbies including; motor cycling, camping, boating, fishing, gardening, planting trees, cutting wood, and auto restoration. He collected farm toys, and antique dishes (however washing dishes wasn’t his strong suit!).

He was preceded in death by his parents Roger and Betty Lou Krause; maternal and paternal grandparents.

Orin is survived by his wife Brenda; step-daughter Angie Bailey and her son William Lippsock of Kasson; step-son Nathaniel Bailey and his daughters Kyia, Anna, and Bella Bailey of Claremont; brother David Krause of Mankato; sister Jill (Krause) Rockers and husband Paul of Austin; brother Arlyn Krause and wife Jolene and their children Olivia and Alayna, all of Austin; sister-in-law Sheila (Huston) Dickman and husband Gary of Austin; brother-in-law Lynn Huston and wife Bev of Austin; aunts and uncles, cousins, and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary with Reverend David Simerson officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview-Oakland Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday afternoon from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. prior to the service. Memorials are preferred to donor’s choice.