Pat Hinz, 74, of Adams, MN, died, Saturday, May 29, 2021 at her home.

Pat was born on August 4, 1946 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota to John and Katherine (Swier) Immeker. She graduated from Colton High School (South Dakota) in 1964. On May 31, 1967 Pat married Rick Hinz. She studied music at Northwestern College. Pat taught piano for 25 years and directed high school show choir.

She was a member of Little Cedar Lutheran Church, Little Cedar WELCA, the Cedar River Golf Course and the Mower County Red Cross where she also served as the past chair.

Pat was well known as the choir director, organist, board member, and for her quilting at Little Cedar Lutheran Church. In her spare time she enjoyed her bridge club, sewing (for both humans and grandpups), gardening, and being the family “comedian”.

She was preceded in death by her father John Immeker, paternal grandparents Ed & Alice (Reurink) Immeker, maternal grandmother Maude (Schut) Swier and maternal grandfather John & Fannie Swier.

Pat is survived by her husband: Rick Hinz, MN; daughters: Lesli & Steve Tapp, MN; Terri Maxwell, MN; grandchildren: Mackenzie, Connor and Jordan Tapp; and Nolan, Meredith, and Max Maxwell; mother: Katherine Immeker, SD; sister: Elaine (Larry) Top, CO; brothers: Randy (Darlene) Immeker, IA; Mike (Cheryl) Immeker, SD; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 4, 2021, at Little Cedar Lutheran Church in Adams, MN, with Reverend Jeremy Johnson Officiating. Interment will be in the Little Cedar Lutheran Cemetery in Adams. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, June 3rd at the Adams Funeral home, and will continue one hour before the service on Friday morning.