Post 1216 wins three of four

The Austin Post 1216 VFW baseball team beat Albert Lea by scores of 8-4 and 4-1 June 9 and it lost to Stewartville 4-3 and beat Stewartville 13-3 Sunday.

Brayden Bishop and Cam Gilles pitched the wins against AL and Isaac Osgood hurled the win against Stewartville for Austin (5-2 overall).

Peyton Ransom went four-for-four and Isaac Strumland had three hits in the win over Stewartville, while Bishop had two hits and two RBIs in a win over AL.