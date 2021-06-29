Refrigerated trailer damaged in Monday afternoon fire

A refrigerated semi-trailer was damaged after catching fire Monday afternoon.

According to Austin Police Chief David McKichan, Austin Police and Fire responded to a call of a refrigerated trailer fire at about 2:52 p.m. on Monday at the north dock of the Hormel Plant in Austin. Upon arrival, firefighters observed that most of the fire was at the refrigeration unit on the exterior of the trailer, according to Austin Fire Chief Jim McCoy.

A tow truck arrived on scene and pulled the trailer away from the building after firefighters extinguished flames on the trailer’s exterior. Firefighters were then able to clear smoke from the trailer and extinguish the flames in the interior. McCoy said the trailer was empty at the time of the fire and that there was very little fire on the inside.

There is no damage estimate at this time.

Neither McKichan nor McCoy indicated the cause of the fire.