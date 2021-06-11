Rita M. Stahl, 69

Rita May Stahl, age 69, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at The Cedars of Austin. Rita May Vaith was born May 9, 1952, in Austin, Minnesota, to Russell and Marcella (Fisher) Vaith. She graduated from Pacelli High School in Austin and then went on to attend beauty college in Rochester, Minnesota. Rita was the co-owner of Hair Designers in Austin. She retired in March, 2019. She enjoyed collecting red wing pottery and antiques, listening to her record collection, gardening, watching old movies, cooking, reading, painting and the arts. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her children, Jessie (Mark) Johanneck of Madison, Wisconsin, Ian (Dana) Stahl of Spanaway, Washington; grandson, Anders Stahl; sister, Peg (Patrick) Schmitz of Austin, Minnesota. She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Marcella Vaith; and friend, Pete Winkels.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021, at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.