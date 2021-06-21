Ryan Gordon Memorial Golf Tournament this weekend

The friends and family of Ryan Gordon are holding the Ryan Gordon Memorial Golf Tournament and Silent Auction event on Saturday at Cedar Valley Golf Course in Adams.

The annual event raises money for research at The Hormel Institute. One-hundred percent of all donations go directly to fund grants given to HI scientists to further accelerate answers to cancer.

The first tournament was held in 2013, two years after Adams native Ryan Gordon passed away from stomach cancer at the age of 42.

“The pain of losing this vital young man is still very real and fresh and we miss him terribly,” said Ryan’s mother, Shirley Gordon.

Since its inception, the event has raised more than $64,000. All of that money has been donated to The Hormel Institute, where all donations can go to the mission of furthering cancer research thanks to the annual support of The Hormel Foundation.

“There just has to be a cure and better treatments in our future and we hope our small efforts will help make a difference,” Shirley said.

Donations to support the fundraiser are encouraged and appreciated.

The Ryan Gordon Memorial Golf Tournament and Silent Auction will begin at noon on Saturday, June 26, at the Cedar River Country Club in Adams. The cost is $55 per player and includes a meal.

For more information and to register, visit hi.umn.edu/wp-content/uploads/RGMemorial-Golf-Flyer-2021.pdf.