Section 1A title game moved to 6 p.m.

By Daily Herald

The Section 1A baseball championship between Hayfield and Lyle-Pacelli has been moved back an hour.

The game, which will be played at Seltz Field, will now begin at 6 p.m.

Hayfield must win once to earn its second trip to state in three years and Lyle-Pacelli must win twice to earn its first state berth in co-op history.

