Section 1A title game moved to 6 p.m.
The Section 1A baseball championship between Hayfield and Lyle-Pacelli has been moved back an hour.
The game, which will be played at Seltz Field, will now begin at 6 p.m.
Hayfield must win once to earn its second trip to state in three years and Lyle-Pacelli must win twice to earn its first state berth in co-op history.
