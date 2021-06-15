Several charged with felony drug crimes

Four individuals facing felony drug charges recently made their first appearances in Mower County District Court.

Michael Thomas Barren, 24, of Austin has been charged with felony second-degree drugs – sale of three grams or more of heroin – and felony second-degree drugs – sale of schedule I or II narcotic in a park zone.

Robert Edward Collins, 45, of Austin has been charged with two counts of felony first-degree drugs – sale of 10 grams or more of heroin – and one count each of felony second-degree drugs – sale of three grams or more of heroin – and felony third-degree drugs – sale of a narcotic drug.

Rondal Darin Reliford, 59, of Austin has been charged with felony second-degree drugs – sale of three grams or more of heroin.

Chloe Anne Larson, 20, of Austin has been charged with felony fifth-degree drug possession.

According to court complaints, narcotics detectives met with a confidential reliable informant (CRI) on March 10 about purchasing heroin from Barren. The CRI and his vehicle were searched and he was provided with buy money and an audio transmitter. He was then monitored as he drove to a residence in the 900 block of Fourth Street Southeast; a location within a park zone. The CRI entered the residence and met with Barren and Larson, then left the residence with Barren. They drove to two residences before returning to Fourth Street Southeast, where Barren sold 0.90 grams of heroin to the CRI. The CRI then met with a detective at a predetermined location and turned over the drugs.

The CRI arranged another heroin purchase on April 6. The CRI and his vehicle were again searched and he was provided with buy money and an audio transmitter. He was then monitored as he drove to the same residence in the 900 block of Fourth Street Southeast. After driving to several locations with Barren, the CRI met with detectives at a location and turned over 3.14 grams of heroin.

Detectives met with a CRI on May 6 about purchasing drugs from Collins. The CRI and his vehicle were searched and he was provided with buy money and an audio transmitter. He was then monitored as he met with Collins at Collins’s residence in the 100 block of Second Avenue Southeast. The CRI entered the residence and purchased 6.74 grams of methamphetamine and 4.7 grams of heroin from Collins, then met with the detectives at a predetermined location and surrendered the drugs.

A similar purchase was arranged on May 10. The CRI and his vehicle were again searched and he was provided with buy money and an audio transmitter. He was then monitored again as he met with Collins at his residence. Collins sold the CRI 26.96 grams of methamphetamine, which the CRI later surrendered to police.

The CRI arranged another heroin purchase on May 13 and purchased 8.87 grams of heroin from Reliford, who Collins said he left the drugs with, at Collins’s residence. The CRI met with police and surrendered the drugs. Collins later contacted the CRI and said he could “front” him approximately 10 grams of heroin. The CRI met with Collins at his residence and received 10 grams of heroin, which he surrendered to police.

Barren, Collins and Larson were arrested on June 9 during a traffic stop on 250th Street in Dexter. Police had been monitoring the vehicle, a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban, which was being driven by Barren, who did not have a valid license. Barren and Collins were arrested for drug sales and Larson was arrested after approximately 0.25 grams of methamphetamine and a small amount of heroin were located in her purse.

A review of Barren’s criminal record shows prior convictions for theft and drug possession.

A review of Collins’s criminal record shows prior convictions for assault, aiding/abetting kidnapping, aggravated robbery, drug possession, drug sales, domestic assault, violating a domestic abuse no contact order, fleeing a peace officer, and failing to register as a predatory offender.

A review of Reliford’s criminal history shows prior convictions for drug possession and failing to register as a predatory offender.

All four will appear in court again on June 24.