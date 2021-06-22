Sheriff’s office looking for Dexter burglary suspect

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information that could lead to the arrest of an individual or individuals responsible for a shed burglary in Dexter.

According to Mower County Chief Deputy Mark May, the MCSO received a report at about 9:58 a.m. on Monday of a burglary in the 63000 block of 265th Street in Dexter. The victim reported that an unknown person or persons broke into a storage shed on the property by forcing open the door.

Various Craftsman tools, 1/4, ⅜ 3/8, and 1/2-inch drive socket sets, a Craftsman standard wrench set and Craftsman tool cabinet were reported stolen.

Damage to the property is estimated at $200, while the value of the stolen tools is estimated at $760.

The victim said the burglary may have occurred between June 15 and June 21.

Anyone who may have seen anything or who has information about the burglary is asked to call the Mower County Law Enforcement Center at 507-437-9400.