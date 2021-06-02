Twins want to win: GM seniors are hoping for a strong finish on the track

GRAND MEADOW — Growing up as twin sisters, Hailey Hindt and Madison Hindt have been chasing each other around forever, but now they’re about to do it competitively for the last time.

The senior sprinters, who run for the Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Kingsland/Southland track and field team, have just a few more weeks together as teammates and they’re hoping to finish on a podium at the highest level.

Hailey already knows what it’s like to shine at the Class A State Meet as she took fourth in the 300-meter hurdles and was on the 4 x 200-meter state championship team in 2019. She has also committed to run Division I track at the University of Saint Thomas.

“I’m so excited for (sections). I really want to finish on a high note at the state meet and have that propel me forward to my college career,” Hailey said. “Madison and I were both moved up to varsity in seventh grade and we would always run against each other. That made us super competitive from the start.”

Madison has never competed at state as she was injured in 2019 and lost last season to COVID-19. She is on the GMLOKS 4 X 100-meter and 4 X 200-meter relay teams with Hailey and she has her sights set on finishing strong.

“I’m very motivated,” Madison said. “Watching Hailey do it when we were sophomores, I set a goal for wanting to run at the state meet. It’ll be awesome if we make it there.”

Madison may be the same age as her twin sister, but she’s smaller in size. That hasn’t stopped her from keeping up with Hailey as the two have played volleyball and basketball together at GM, while also focusing on track and field. Madison, who will not compete in a college sport, said it’s tough to have her competition time running out, but she’s glad to have a few more races with her sister.

“It’s bittersweet and it’s tough, but I’m excited to watch Hailey up at Saint Thomas,” Madison said. “Hailey’s always been a little quicker than me, but that’s always motivated me to try and work harder and to try and catch her. Sports have helped us grow closer because we’ve always spent so much time together.”

GMLOKS will compete in the Section 1A meet in Triton on June 8 and June 10. The State Track and Field Meet is scheduled for June 17-19 in St. Michael-Albertville High School.