Two area golfers hit top-20 on first day of state meet

There are two area golfers who landed in the top-20 on the first day of the Minnesota Class A state meet at Pebble Creek Golf Course in Becker Wednesday.

Southland’s Max Schmitz shot a 79 to put him in 18th place and Hayfield’s Keegan Bronson shot an 86 to put him in 43rd place.

Blooming Prairie’s three state qualifying golfers had a nice solid first day as Halle Struck shot a 90 on the first day and she is currently in 11th place, Jessica Ressler shot a 93 and is in 20th place and Maggie Bruns shot a 112 and is in 68th place.

Hayfield’s Carly Bronson shot a 110 and she is in 110h place.

The Class A state golf meet will conclude on Wednesday.