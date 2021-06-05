Vikings hit two homers to move into Section 1A finals

The No. 1 Hayfield baseball team won its 21st straight game when it blasted No. 5 Wabasha-Kellogg (10-12 overall) 16-0 in five innings in a Section 1A Tournament game at Seltz Field Saturday.

Karver Heydt and Easton Fritcher each had a homer and three RBIs for the Vikings (21-0 overall). Hayfield will now prepare for No. 2 seeded Lyle-Pacelli in the Section 1A finals at 5 p.m. Monday. The winner of that game will be one win from state, with the loser being three wins away from state.

The No. 1 ranked Vikings, who went to state in 2019, are confident heading into the game.

“We just have to come out here and keep the same energy,” Fritcher said. “We have to keep yelling in the dugout and we can’t get down if something doesn’t go well for us. If we stay confident with the fun energy, we have a good chance of playing well against them. It’s going to be a good game for sure.”

WK 0 0 0 0 0 – 0 2 2

Hayfield 4 2 1 9 X – 16 15 0

Hayfield pitching: Joey Tempel (W) 4 IP, 1 H, 2 BB, 0 R, 3 K; Karver Heydt, 1 IP, 1 BB, 0 R, 1 K

Hayfield hitting: Easton Fritcher, 2-for-4, HR, double, 3 R, 3 RBIs; Joey Tempel, 2-for-4, 2 R; Karver Heydt, 2-for-3, HR, 3 RBIs, 3 R; Lucas Hansen, 3-for-4, RBI, R; Isaiah Tempel, 1-for-3, RBI, 2 R, BB; Ethan Slaathaug, 1-for-2, RBI, R; Erik Bungum, 2-for-2, double, 3 RBIs, R, 2 BBs; Isaac Watson, 2-for-3, double, HBP, R, 2 RBIs; Nolan Klocke, 1-for-2, RBI, R, HBP