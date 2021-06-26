Watering of plants kicking into gear

Depending upon the anticipated temperatures and other activities (hanging and/or taking down American and event flags; community events, personal schedules, etc.), staff may begin watering work days as early as 5 a.m.

There have been times, when operating under a split shift, when flower watering is still taking place as sunset approaches. During what might be a typical summer, there may be two days which would require double watering of the 248 hanging baskets (the big round planters and ground plantings, generally speaking, can be sustained with a single watering per day).

This year, in just the first four weeks of watering, there have already been at least eight days which have required extended shifts to keep the hangers healthy. This means days of 8-10 hours by two members of the staff operating watering carts. We’re blessed to have capable and reliable staff performing these watering duties seven days per week.

Pool update

• July 4: The pool will be open 1-5 p.m. on Independence Day. Also, due to lifeguard staffing limitations that day, only the main pool and splash pad will be open. The Tot Lot and diving well will not be available.

• July 9-11: As was listed in the summer rec brochure, the pool will be closed for a swim meet. The splash pad will be available to access via the north parking lot.

• Weekday hours adjustment: Most people have noticed that we are wrapping up afternoon public swim at 4:20 p.m., and we’re not opening for the evening public swim until 7:05 p.m. This is to better accommodate the flow of people for both swimming lessons and public swim activities. Thank you for your flexibility and understanding.

Parks upkeep

The weather has been just right for keeping park properties on the green side, without too much rain to prompt faster growth of grass than staff and equipment can handle.

Private lawns

and property

We hope you’re keeping yours at a height of eight inches or less to avoid complaints and possible citations.