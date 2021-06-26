Week in Review: June 21-25

Thumbs Up: COVID numbers down

For another week, COVID-19 numbers in Mower County are trending extremely low. Very few cases are being reported as our area works to find more and more normal each day.

But it’s important to remember that we’re not completely out of the woods, as variants of the coronavirus hover over our heads. We’re doing well. Here’s hoping it continues.

Thumbs Up: AAF establishes new scholarship

The Austin Area Foundation announced that it has established a new education scholarship fund which will honor the legacy of retired long-term educators David Krenz, Don Fox and Dick Lees. In particular, the scholarships will be for students in college and majoring in education.

This is just another example of how much education is supported in Austin.

Thumbs Down: We need more rain

Last week, our area received some much needed rain; however, news at the start of this week indicated we need more than the little bit we received. According to an Associated Press article, the entire state is listed as either abnormally dry while half the state is experiencing a drought. This means threats to crops and increased fire dangers.

There’s not much we can do individually but hope the skies open up soon with some much needed relief.

Thumbs Up: Work getting done

The Minnesota Legislature is making strides toward wrapping up a budget in this special session. They’ve found successes in a variety of areas, including a hefty $7 billion transportation budget bill on Wednesday. However, this is a guarded thumbs up as the threat of a partial government shutdown continues to cast a shadow over the coming days.

Thumbs down: Common sense with fireworks

It emerged this week that three juveniles in the Twin Cities were arrested after they set fire to a grocery store fireworks display.

It should go without saying that when fireworks are involved, there is as much common sense involved as there is safety. Be safe when dealing with fireworks and certainly don’t light any store displays.

Thumbs up: Long time service

Jerry Mohrfeld this week was honored with a Key to the City for his time on the Austin Port Authority.

Mohrfeld spent 34 years on the board and proved that Austin continues its good works because of people like him who are willing to donate their time to important causes.

Mohrfeld is an example to all how to continue moving Austin forward.