WEM brings down Blooming Prairie softball team

Published 7:55 am Friday, June 4, 2021

The No. 4 seeded Blooming Prairie softball team lost to No. 1 Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (17-3 overall) 11-1 in five innings on the road in a Section 1A Quarterfinal Thursday.

BP(8-13 overall)  will play No. 6 seeded United South Central in an elimination game in Todd Park at 10 a.m. Saturday.

BP pitching: Allison Krohnberg (L) 4 IP, 13 H, 1 BB, 11 R, 4 ER, 2 K

BP hitting: Macy Lembke, 1-for-2, R; Lexi Steckelberg, 1-for-2, RBI

 

