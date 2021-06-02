Winhawks slide past Packer softball team

The No. 8 seeded Austin softball team lost to No. 1 seeded Winona (16-5 overall) by a score of 7-0 in a Section 1AAA Tournament opener in Winona Tuesday.

The Packers (0-20 overall) had lost to the Winhawks 17-2 in the regular season.

Austin will play No. 6 Faribault in an elimination game at Todd Park at 5 pm. Thursday.

Austin pitching: Abby VanPelt (L) 4 ⅔ IP, 10 H, 5 R, 1 K; Ava Denzer, 1/ ⅓ IP, 4 H, 2 BB, 2 R

Austin hitting: Madisyn Busker, 1-for-3; Lucy Lagervall, 1-for-2