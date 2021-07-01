Local teacher killed in parade accident

SLATER, Iowa — A Minnesota woman was killed and three other people injured Saturday at an Independence Day parade in Iowa.

Iowa State Police said a 2007 Hyundai Sonata was parked on the street after the parade when pedestrians were in the road. A 75-year-old woman backed out and struck several people, the Des Moines Register reported.

Four people were dragged under the vehicle.

Slater Mayor John Kahler said he was told that bystanders picked the car up off of those who were trapped under the car.

“This just happened to be an unfortunate accident where some elderly people seemed to be leaving the situation quickly and lost control of their vehicle,” Kahler said.

Mary Nienow, 59, of Alberta Lea, Minnesota, was killed.

Nienow was a teacher at Southgate Elementary in Austin.

A 67-year-old woman, a 30-year-old woman and a 6-year-old child were also injured.

Each year, 5,000-6,000 people descend on the town of about 1,500 residents for its Fourth of July festivities.