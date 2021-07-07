2021 Minnesota State Fair complete Grandstand Concert Series announced

ST. PAUL – The Minnesota State Fair has announced the complete lineup for the 2021 Grandstand Concert Series, sponsored by Sleep Number.

Tickets are available through Etix at etix.com or by calling 800-514-3849. In addition, tickets may be purchased at the State Fairgrounds Ticket Office during a limited-time opening from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 21. For additional State Fair ticket information, call 651-288-4427.

The Nightly Fireworks Spectacular, sponsored by Mazda, follows all Grandstand shows, weather permitting. On Labor Day, the fireworks will be at 9 p.m.

Pre-fair discount admission tickets are currently on sale for the 2021 Great Minnesota Get-Back-Together. Visit https://www.mnstatefair.org/tickets/admission-tickets/ for more information.

All Grandstand biographical artist information is available at mnstatefair.org.

• Miranda Lambert with special guest Lindsay Ell

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26

Tickets: $65, $55, $40 (all reserved seating). On sale now.

• Maren Morris with special guest to be announced

7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27

Tickets: $65, $55, $40 (all reserved seating). On sale: 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 21

• The Current’s Music On-A-Stick featuring Lake Street Dive with special guests Low Cut Connie and Kiss the Tiger

6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28

Tickets: $38, $28 (all reserved seating). On sale: Noon Wednesday, July 14

• TLC and Shaggy with special guest Bone Thugs-n-Harmony

7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29

Tickets: $57, $47, $37 (all reserved seating). On sale: 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 21

• The Spinners with special guests Little Anthony & The Imperials and The Grass Roots

7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30

Tickets: $31 (all reserved seating). On sale: 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 14

• The Doobie Brothers – 50th Anniversary Tour featuring Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons, John McFee with special guest Dirty Dozen Brass Band

7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31

Tickets: $65, $50 (all reserved seating). Previously announced and currently on sale – only obstructed view seating available.

• Tim McGraw with special guest Midland

7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1

Tickets: $88, $78, $60 (all reserved seating). Previously announced and currently on sale – only single seats available

• The Chainsmokers with special guest GASHI

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2

Tickets: $70, $60, $50 (all reserved seating). On sale: 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 14

• Music, Movie and a Conversation with Kevin Costner with special guest Modern West

6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3

Tickets: $75, $45, $35, $25 (all reserved seating). On sale: 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 21

• George Thorogood & The Destroyers “Good To Be Bad Tour: 45 Years of Rock” with special guest Night Ranger

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4

Tickets: $46, $36 (all reserved seating). On sale: Noon Wednesday, July 21

• MSF Amateur Talent Contest Finals

7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5

Free (general admission)

• Darci Lynne: My Lips Are Sealed (Except When They’re Not) with special guest Okee Dokee Brothers

4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 6

Tickets: $25 (all reserved seating). Previously announced and currently on sale