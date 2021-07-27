27th Ave. NW extension, Sterling Park sale on council agenda

The Austin City Council will vote on bids for the 27th Avenue Northwest extension project during its next regular meeting.

The street will be adjacent to the new Nu-Tek facility with work being done on curbs and gutters, asphalt paving, drain tile installation and street lighting.

According to Assistant City Engineer Mitch Wenum, the city has received the following bids:

• Ulland Brothers, Inc. – $159,888.25

• Rochester Sand & Gravel – $165,041.88

The project will be funded by the Austin Port Authority and Nu-Tek; each entity will pay 50%.

The council will also vote on approving a community festival application for the annual Austin ArtWorks Festival and an agreement for Jay C. Hormel Nature Center funding from the Greater Minnesota Parks and Trails Commission.

Austin Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director Kevin Nelson will discuss the possible sale of Sterling Park, located at the west end of the Mower County Fairgrounds, to Mower County during the council’s next work session.

The possible sale is part of the City’s hope to reduce time spent mowing within city limits. Nelson said the park’s swing set has been removed and that the County is agreeable to taking ownership.

Nelson will also discuss the Austin Bruin’s lease renewal for Riverside Arena during the work session.

The council’s next regular meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, July 19, in the City Council Chambers at City Hall. The works session will be held in the Council Chambers immediately following the meeting.

The meeting is open to the public; however, any citizen wishing to monitor the meeting from a remote location should do so by tuning in to Charter Channel 180. Anyone not able to do so, or anyone wishing to address the council remotely, should contact City Clerk Ann Kasel at 507-437-9943 to make arrangements in advance.

For a complete meeting agenda, visit http://www.ci.austin.mn.us/Council/City%20Council%20Agenda.pdf. For a complete work session agenda, visit http://www.ci.austin.mn.us/Council/Work%20Session%20Agenda.pdf.