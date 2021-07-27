Area under heat advisory

The National Weather Service in La Crosse, Wisconsin, has issued a heat advisory for Mower County effective from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to the NWS, a heat index of 100 to 105 is expected. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

To prevent heat-related injuries, drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

If you work or spend time outside, take extra precautions. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke and wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. In the event of heat stroke, call 911.