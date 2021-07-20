Arthritis Foundation Exercise Program coming to Senior Center

Beginning Tuesday, Aug. 24, the Mower County Senior Center will offer the Arthritis Foundation Exercise Program, a low-impact physical activity program.

Each class includes exercises that can be performed while sitting or standing, including endurance, balance, strength, flexibility, relaxation and health education. The program has been proven to reduce body pain and stiffness, maintain or increase muscle strength, balance and coordination, increase energy, and improve performance of daily activities.

The class will meet from 10:15-11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Mower County Senior Center. The program is free.

For more information, contact Marlene Levine at 507-450-1518 or mlevine@ccsomn.org.