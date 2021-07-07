Austin man injured in Monday accident

An Austin man was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a one-vehicle accident Monday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report, a 2004 Chevy Impala was heading east on Highway 16 in Fillmore County on Monday when it entered the ditch and rolled on its side at about 7:05 a.m. at milepost 239 in Carrollton Township.

Lanesboro Fire and Ambulance responded to the scene.

The driver, Phillip James Olson, 27, of Austin was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Marys Campus-Rochester with non-life threatening injuries.

Alcohol was not a factor in the accident. The report indicates Olson was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.