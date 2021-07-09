Austin Post 1216 wins ninth straight game, will close regular season Sunday

The Austin Post 1216 VFW team won its ninth straight game when it beat Waseca 4-0 on the road Wednesday.

Sam Oelfke had two doubles, Jared Lillemon had two hits and an RBI and Cooper Napton had a crucial two-run single in the sixth inning.

Austin will conclude its regular season this weekend when it hosts the Rochester Rockets for an 11 a.m. doubleheader on Saturday and the Rochester Knights come to town for an 11 a.m. game on Sunday.