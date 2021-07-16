Austin Utilities truck stolen Thursday

Law enforcement are seeking information that could lead to the recovery of an Austin Utilities vehicle stolen Thursday afternoon.

According to Mower County Chief Deputy Mark May, a deputy took a stolen vehicle report at about 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. An Austin Utilities employee reported someone had stolen his Austin Utilities truck while it was parked on a gravel road in the area of 547th Avenue and 14th Street Northeast.

The employee said he was working in a neighborhood on 13th Street Northeast at around 2:30 p.m., which is when he believes the truck was taken.

The truck is described as a white 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 with Minnesota license plate 945070 and the number 201 on the fender.

Anybody with information on the stolen truck is asked to contact the Mower County Sheriff’s Office at 507-437-9400.