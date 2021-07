July 21, 1930 – June 24, 2021

WABASHA, Minn. – Barbara J. Lane, 90, Lake City, Minn., died Thursday, June 24, in Gundersen St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.

A memorial service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Austin.

Arrangements by Worlein Funeral Home in Austin.

