Breaking news: Police standoff in Austin ends in arrest
A suspect has been taken into custody after a brief standoff Wednesday morning in Austin.
According to Austin Police Chief David McKichan, police responded to an ongoing domestic situation at about 8:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of West Oakland Avenue. Initial information indicated that the suspect may have had a firearm.
The possible victim was contacted and secured upon officer arrival. Out of an abundance of caution, the streets near the area were shut down, a brief negotiation took place with the other party, and that person was secured by 9:25 a.m.
McKichan said there may be some continued police presence in the area as they continue to investigate this matter; however, there is no threat to the public.
The investigation is still ongoing.
Comin’ home
In some ways, Dr. Joey Page never really left. The Austin native always had an eye on coming back home.... read more