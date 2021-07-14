Breaking news: Police standoff in Austin ends in arrest

A suspect has been taken into custody after a brief standoff Wednesday morning in Austin.

According to Austin Police Chief David McKichan, police responded to an ongoing domestic situation at about 8:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of West Oakland Avenue. Initial information indicated that the suspect may have had a firearm.

The possible victim was contacted and secured upon officer arrival. Out of an abundance of caution, the streets near the area were shut down, a brief negotiation took place with the other party, and that person was secured by 9:25 a.m.

McKichan said there may be some continued police presence in the area as they continue to investigate this matter; however, there is no threat to the public.

The investigation is still ongoing.