Bruce Eugene Himle
Bruce Eugene Himle of Fridley, MN, died Sept, 2020. Son of Howard and Diane Himle (nee Sheppard), he was born 4/24/50 in Austin, MN. Bruce is survived by his son Adam Brand, his mother Diane Lehman, brother Forrest Lehman (Jenny), sister Christine Barton, and ex-wife Sheldyn Himle. A gathering in celebration of Bruce’s life is planned for 7/31/21 at 10:00 a.m. at Wapacuta Park in Faribault, MN.
