Bruins lease, library construction grant on city council agenda

The Austin City Council will be voting on a lease agreement with the Austin Bruins for the use of Riverside Arena during the council’s next regular meeting.

Should it be approved, the proposed lease agreement would run from Sept. 1, 2021, through May 10, 2022. The contract may be extended for other seasons as agreed upon by the City and the Bruins.

The council will also vote on whether or not to approve the sale of Sterling Park to Mower County. The park, located at the west end of the Mower County Fairground, is infrequently used and recently had outdated playground equipment removed from the area.

Austin Public Library Director Julie Clinefelter will discuss a construction grant application valued at about $319,800 during the council’s next work session. The grant money, if approved, would help in funding the library’s proposed P25 expansion project, a proposal that includes the addition of more programming space, secured storage, and an improved service desk, among other ideas.

The council will also rank in priority 11 Hormel Foundation grant requests during the work session. The council ranks the grant requests every year per the request of the Hormel Foundation, who takes the council’s rankings into consideration when awarding the grants.

The council’s next regular meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 2, in the City Council Chambers at City Hall. The works session will be held in the Council Chambers immediately following the meeting.

The meeting is open to the public; however, any citizen wishing to monitor the meeting from a remote location should do so by tuning in to Charter Channel 180. Anyone not able to do so, or anyone wishing to address the council remotely, should contact City Clerk Ann Kasel at 507-437-9943 to make arrangements in advance.

For a complete meeting agenda, visit http://www.ci.austin.mn.us/Council/City%20Council%20Agenda.pdf. For a complete work session agenda, visit www.ci.austin.mn.us/Council/Work%20Session%20Agenda.pdf.