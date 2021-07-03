Chateau Speedway fans and drivers kick off Fourth of July Weekend

By Matthew Grage

Chateau Speedway kicked off the Fourth of July Holiday weekend with some exciting racing action Friday Night. Six classes of cars set off their own kind of fireworks as 100 cars filled the pits for the night’s action.

Highlighting the night was the seventh different feature winner in seven weeks in the USRA B Mod Class. Garitt Wytaske of Austin kept the string going of a different feature winner each week as he led flag to flag to take the USRA B Main Event.

Greg Pfeifer Junior of Austin scored his first feature win of the season in the Action Builders WISSOTA Midwest Modified Class. Pfeifer jumped from row two to the front on the first lap and led flag to flag for the win.

USRA B MODIFIED

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. Garitt Wytaske-Austin; 2. Brandon Maitland-Waterloo IA; 3. Noah Grinstead-Austin; 4. Tyler Tesch-Lennox; 5. Jason Schlangen-Cresco IA

FRENCH’S REPAIR USRA A MODIFIED

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. Ryan Wetzstein-West Concord; 2. Jason Cummins-New Richland; 3. Charlie Steinberg-Kasson; 4. Ryan Maitland-Waterloo IA; 5. Kylie Kath-Claremont

POWER 96 WISSOTA PURE STOCK

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. Andrew Eischens-Taopi; 2. Jack Maas-Faribault; 3. Jack Paulson-Morristown; 4. Troy Maas-Faribault; 5. Michael Wick-Faribault

ADAMS GRAPHIX WISSOTA STREET STOCK

A Feature 1 (18 Laps): 1. Zach Elward-Hayfield; 2. Jason Newkirk-Austin; 3. Kevin Vogt-Rose Creek; 4. Cody Hyatt-Waseca; 5. Ross Spitzer-Blooming Prairie

ACTION BUILDERSWISSOTA MIDWEST MODS

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. Greg Pfeifer Jr-Austin; 2. Shane Howell-Buffalo; 3. Ryan Goergen-Stacyville IA; 4. Josh Mattick-Rose Creek; 5. Kadden Kath-Ellendale

SKJEVELAND SANITATION AND ROLL OFF SERVICE WISSOTA HORNET

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. Shawn Poston-Red Wing; 2. Nick Sillman-Janesville; 3. Zach Korpi-Ellendale; 4. Josh Winsky-Rochester; 5. Daniel Bjonfald-Bloomington