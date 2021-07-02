Duplicate Bridge

Duplicate Bridge was played Tuesday, June 29, with players from Albert Lea, Austin and Rose Creek. Five tables vied for places and prize money.

First place, Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen; second place, Barb and Orrin Roisen; third place, Dave Ring and Jim Fisher; fourth place, Vandy Newman and Ron Peters; fifth place, John Liesen and Rick Stroup.

Wednesday, June 30, players from Mason City and Northwood, Iowa, joined with the group. Five and a half tables played.

First place, Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz; second place, Julie Prochnow and Lorraine Quinlivan; third place, Vandy Newman and Ron Peters; fourth place, Dave Ring and Rick Stroup; fifth place, Barb and Orrin Roisen.

This group is always looking to increase their numbers. We urge people who like a competitive game of cards to join us either or both days. Bring a partner or call Joyce at 437-2750 and she can find one for you.