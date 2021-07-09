Club News: Duplicate Bridge

Six tables played Duplicate Bridge on Tuesday at the Senior Center in Austin. Winners were:

• First: Jim Fisher and Dave Ring

• Second: John Liesen and Rick Stroup

• Third: Barb and Orrin Roisen

• Fourth: Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen

• Fifth: Barb Rofshus and Lorraine Quinlivan

Six and a half tables played on Wednesday. Winners were:

• First: Barb and Orrin Roisen

• Second: John Liesen and Dave Ring

• Third: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever

• Fourth (tie): Cathy Richardson and Vandy Newman and Theresa Baldus and Harriet Oldenberg

• Sixth: Julie Prochnow and Lorraine Quinlivan

Players came from Austin, Albert Lea, Rose Creek, Northwood and Mason City, Iowa. We report the largest crowd of Bridge players this week, but there is still plenty of room for more. We invite any and all to come on either day and enjoy the good natured camaraderie heard around the room as they enjoy this competitive game. Bring your own partner or call Joyce at 507-437-2750 and she will try to find you one.