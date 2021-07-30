Club News: Duplicate Bridge

Tuesday, six tables played with players coming from Austin, Albert Lea and Rose Creek.

First place, Joyce Crowe and Harriet Oldenburg; second place, Jim Fisher and Dave Ring; third place, John Leisen and Rick Stroup; fourth place, Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen; fifth place, Theresa Baldus and Vandy Newman; sixth place, Jaynard Johnson and John Karnes.

Wednesday’s session had players from Mason City and Northwood, Iowa, Rose Creek, Austin and Albert Lea. Five tables played.

First place, Vandy Newman and Ron Peters; second place, Joyce Crowe and Loren Cleland; third place, John Leisen and David Ring; fourth place, Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz; fifth place, Romelle Enderson and Edna Knobbe

We were honored to have Dave and Joy from Texas as our special guests this past week. We play at the newly renovated Mower County Senior Center both days each week and we always welcome new or added players. Bring a partner and join our competitive games.