Convictions: July 4-10

—Matthew Paul Armatis, 40, of Austin was sentenced to two years of probation for gross misdemeanor domestic assault. He must perform 50 hours of community service, follow several conditions and pay $160 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail. He received credit for 71 days served. He received a concurrent sentence of two years of probation for gross misdemeanor domestic assault. He must perform 50 hours of community service, follow several conditions and pay $75 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail.

—Amanda Rae Hernandez, 33, of Austin was sentenced to two years of probation for gross misdemeanor DWI – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration 0.08 within two hours. She must spend 28 days on electronic home monitoring, follow several conditions and pay $1,010 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail. She received credit for two days served.

—Reynoldo Bautista Herrera, 36, of Austin was sentenced to one year of probation for gross misdemeanor DWI – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration 0.08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions and pay $610 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail.

—Brandon Lee Ingersoll, 36, of Austin was sentenced to 24 days in jail for felony third-degree burglary – steal. He must serve five years of probation, perform 100 hours of community service, follow several conditions and pay $160 in fines. He received credit for 24 days served.

—Angela Jeanette Leonard, 34, of Albert Lea was sentenced to two years of probation for gross misdemeanor false name to peace officer. She must follow a few conditions and pay $185 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail. She received credit for 46 days served.

—Brandon James Nisley, 27, of Austin was sentenced to 10 years of probation for felony attempted fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct – victim less than 16 years of age. He must follow several conditions and pay $210 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 12 months and one day in prison. He received a concurrent sentence of 10 years of probation for felony distribute via electronic communication material that relates/describes sexual conduct to a child. He must follow several conditions and pay $50 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 20 months in prison.