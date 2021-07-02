Convictions: June 20-26

—Toby James Gogolewski, 19, of Lyle was sentenced to 75 months in prison for felony first-degree aggravated robbery – possess dangerous weapon. He must pay $722.47 in fines. He received a concurrent sentence of 67 months in prison for felony first-degree aggravated robbery – possess dangerous weapon. He must pay $3,190.40 in fines. He received another concurrent sentence of 50 months in prison for felony first-degree aggravated robbery – possess dangerous weapon. He must pay $160 in fines. He received another concurrent sentence of 41 months in prison for felony aiding/abetting first-degree aggravated robbery – possess dangerous weapon. He must pay $1,065.26 in fines.

—William Marshall Johnson, 53, of Austin was sentenced to two years of probation for gross misdemeanor emergency telephone calls/communications – interrupt, interfere, impede, disrupt 911 call. He must follow several conditions and pay $660 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 365 days in jail. He received credit for 179 days served.

—Garrett Dean Lukes, 29, of Austin was sentenced to 36 months in prison for felony first-degree DWI – under the influence of a controlled substance. He received a concurrent sentence of 21 months in prison for felony third-degree burglary. He received an amended concurrent sentence of 54 months in prison for felony first-degree DWI – under the influence of a controlled substance.

—Kajuan Valentino Parker, 38, of Spring Valley was sentenced to one year of probation for gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety. He must follow a few conditions and pay $300 in fines.

—Tyler David Peterson, 24, of Austin was sentenced to three days in jail for felony fifth-degree drug possession. He must serve three years of probation, perform 40 sentence-to-service community service hours and follow several conditions. He received credit for three days served.

—Michael Deandre Wilson, 44, of Austin received an amended sentence of 45 days in jail for felony domestic assault by strangulation.