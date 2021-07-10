Convictions: June 27-July 3

Douglas Allen Brown, 66, of Austin was sentenced to two years of probation for gross misdemeanor second-degree DWI – alcohol

concentration 0.08 within two hours. He must spend 28 days on electronic home monitoring, follow a few conditions and pay $1,010 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail. He received credit for two days served.

Craig Arthur Burch, 49, of Spring Valley was sentenced to one year of probation for gross misdemeanor third-degree DWI – any amount of schedule I/II drugs. He must spend 27 days on electronic home monitoring, follow several conditions and pay $685 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail. He received credit for three days served.

Antoine Davis, 23, of Austin was sentenced to five years of probation for felony fifth-degree drug possession. He

must follow several conditions and pay $210 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 13 months in prison.

Justin Forrest Deboer, 41, of Racine was sentenced to 28 days in jail for felony fifth-degree drug possession. He must serve five years of probation, follow several conditions and pay $135 in fines. He received credit for 28 days served.

Douglas Chandler Deitert, 54, of Owatonna was sentenced to one year of probation for gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety. He must follow a few conditions and pay $182.50 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail.

Jesse James Devlaeminck, 42, of Rochester was sentenced to one year of probation for gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety. He must follow a few conditions and pay $460 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail.

Dale Wayne Gills, 41, of Austin was sentenced to five years of probation for felony third-degree drugs – possess 10 grams or more of a narcotic other than heroin. He must follow several conditions and pay $135 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 51 months in prison.

Donald Brian Hoban, 55, of Austin was sentenced to five years of probation for felony second-degree drugs – possess 25 grams or more of methamphetamine. He must perform 40 hours of community service, follow several conditions and pay $135 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 48 months in prison.

Shawn Michael Miller, 33, of Faribault was sentenced to 29 months in prison for felony violate order for protection. He must pay $85 in fines. He received a concurrent sentence of 29 months in prison for felony violate domestic abuse no contact order. He must pay $85 in fines.

Tamara Jane Olson, 38, of Owatonna was sentenced to 148 days in jail for felony check forgery – offer/possess with intent to defraud. She must serve three years of probation, follow several conditions and pay $558.04 in fines. She received credit for 148 days served.

Jose Jesus Zacarias Rubio, 45, of Clarion, Iowa, was sentenced to two years of probation for gross misdemeanor DWI – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration 0.08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions and pay $1,010 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail.

Gregory Robert Soderberg, 47, of Austin was sentenced to three days in jail for felony fifth-degree drug possession. He must serve five years of probation and follow several conditions. He received credit for three days served.

Darah Soeun, 31, of Austin was sentenced to four days in jail for felony reckless discharge of a firearm within a municipality. He must serve two years of probation, follow several conditions and pay $135 in fines. He received credit for four days served.

Ernesto Veraza, 39, of Brownsville, Texas, was sentenced to 57 days in jail for felony predatory offender fail to register. He must serve five years of probation, follow several conditions and pay $210 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 36 months in prison.

James Daniel Williams, 29, of Rochester was sentenced to 180 days in jail for gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety. The sentence is concurrent with another case.

Michael Joseph Winkels, 55, of Austin was sentenced to five years of probation for felony fifth-degree drugs – possesion. He was sentenced to 16 days in jail for felony first-degree burglary – possess dangerous weapon. He must serve five years of probation, follow several conditions and pay $135 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 48 months in prison. He received credit for 16 days served.