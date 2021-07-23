July 23, 2021

Education Briefs

By Daily Herald

Published 5:56 pm Friday, July 23, 2021

St. Cloud State University Spring 2021 Graduations

Austin

Emma Erstad, Bachelor of Arts, Communication Studies

Jana Lenz, Bachelor of Elective Studies, Community Psychology

Natalie Perry, Bachelor of Science, Accounting, Magna Cum Laude

Bemidji State University Spring 2021 President’s List

​​Austin

Hannah Quandt

Riley Wempner

University of Wisconsin-Madison 2021 Spring Graduates

Austin

Christina Hernandez, School of Nursing, Bachelor of Science-Nursing, Nursing

Katie Mentz, School of Human Ecology, Bachelor of Science-Consumer Behavior and Marketplace Studies, Consumer Behavior and Marketplace Studies

Patrick Sheehan, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Bachelor of Science-Agricultural Business Management, Agricultural Business Management

