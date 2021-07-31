Evie Mohrfeld: Senior Travels takes first trip of the year

Our seniors made their first out of town outing this past week. It was done with smiles and laughter as we joined friends whom we have missed.

Our first trip took us to Bloomington and the “Man in Black” show, which featured Johnny Cash’s country music. Many said this was the longest distance they had been from home in the past year and a half.

We are continuing to make plans for travel with caution and shots are mandatory until further notice.

We recently opened the Travel Office, 9:30 a.m. to noon on Mondays and Tuesdays. A schedule is available at the front entrance. Members of the Mower County Senior Center will also receive the schedule in their monthly letter by mail. Ask us how to join and get on that mailing list.

At 9:05 a.m. on Aug. 4, we will depart for our second trip, which includes the popular musical “Music Man” at the Chanhassen Dinner Theatre. We have a couple of seats available for this show, but we are also sponsoring the same show on Dec. 1, which is also Senior Day at the theater; the entire theater will be decorated for Christmas. We are working to include the trips that we had scheduled for 2020 for these last six months of 2021.

One day trip will include a boat trip on the Mississippi River on Oct. 6 and Oct. 20 at Prairie Du Chien for a train ride with a luncheon on the Boone Scenic Valley Railroad in Iowa.

Another day trip includes a comedy at the Daytrippers Theatre in Bloomington on Sept. 16.

Other trips are filling quickly. Call 1-507-438-3946 for more information.

Reminder: The Document Party for those joining us on the August-September Rhine River Cruise is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Aug. 12 at the Mower County Senior Center. This trip is filled.

We hope to see some of you at our Mower County Fair Aug. 10-15.