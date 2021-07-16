Hormel Foods featured on Selling Power’s ’50 Best Companies to Sell For’

Hormel Foods Corporation recently announced that it has been ranked No. 17 on the Selling Power’s 50 Best Companies to Sell For list.

“Once again, we are honored to be recognized among the top 50 companies to sell for in the country,” said Janet Hogan, senior vice president of human resources at Hormel Foods. “Hormel Foods is not only a great company to sell for, but we are a leader in offering all of our team members world-class benefits and training programs.”

According to PJ Connor, group vice president; president, Consumer Product Sales, the recognition is appreciated and well deserved.

“Our sales culture is built on the principles of inclusion, talent development, indispensable strategic relationships with our customers and delivering results,” Connor said. This recognition is a testament to our commitment to continuous improvement and our highly intelligent and efficient team of effective sales professionals throughout our entire company.”

Companies were ranked in each of the categories above to determine the final list. Almost all the companies featured on the list invested in and offered thorough training specific to virtual selling in response to the pandemic. The list encompasses companies of all sizes – with sales forces ranging from fewer than 100 salespeople to companies with sales-force numbers in the thousands.

The full ranking of Selling Power’s 50 Best Companies to Sell For in 2021 can be viewed here: https://bit.ly/35RmLi1.