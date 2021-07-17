Hounds can’t hold on against the Jacks

The Austin Greyhounds couldn’t hold off the Wanamingo Jacks for long enough as they let a lead slip away late in a 4-3 loss in Marcusen Park Friday night.

After Austin had led 3-2 through seven innings, the Jacks took a 4-3 lead in the top of the eighth when Jack Dommeyer singled in a pair of runs with two outs.

Miguel Castro gave the Hounds their first lead when he doubled to right center field to score a run in the bottom of the sixth inning.

The Hounds (11-8 overall) were playing their first game in nine days and they weren’t able to find the consistency to put together a rally.

“We hit the ball really well and we had double digit hits,” Ciola said. “We just need to be a little more timely. The guys came out with a lot of energy and good attitude. It’s a game where we could’ve easily found ourselves on the other side.”

Austin’s Anthony Ciola knocked in a run to tie the game at 2-2 in the fourth and the Hounds tied the game at 1-1 in the second inning when Mark Harber scored on a two out error.

The Hounds’ defense turned two double plays

Austin will open up postseason play on July 28.

“We’re feeling good about things and we’re starting to get guys back from vacation,” Ciola said.

Jacks 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 2 0 – 4 8 1

Hounds 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 – 3 10 2

Hounds pitching: Arames Laureno, 5 IP, 4 H, 5 BBs, 2 ER, HBP; Alex Ciola (L) 3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 K; Jordan Hart, 1 IP, 0 R, 2 K

Hounds hitting: Alex Ciola, 2-for-4, RBI, HBP; Miguel Castro, 1-for-4, double, RBI, BB; Jordan Hart, 1-for-4, double, BB; Josh Molina, 2-for-4, SB; Mark Harber, 2-for-4, R; Angel Santiago, 0-for-1, 3 BBs, R; Anthony Ciola, 1-for-4, R; Zach Bollingberg, 0-for-4; Isaac Schumacher, 1-for-4