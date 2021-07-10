Infant injured in Tuesday evening accident

An infant was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a Tuesday evening accident in Austin.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol accident report, a 2009 Chevy Impala was headed east on Interstate 90 on Tuesday when it hydroplaned and crashed into the median wall at about 7:46 p.m. near milepost 179 in Austin.

The Austin Police Department and Mayo Ambulance responded to the scene.

An infant passenger was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System-Austin with non-life threatening injuries. The driver, Olga Enid Hernandez Rivera, 21, of Racine, Wisconsin, was uninjured.

Alcohol was not a factor in the accident.