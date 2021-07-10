Insanity4Humanity teams up with 30 For Freedom to fight human trafficking

Five years ago next month, Kelly Nesvold and his team of freedom fighters embarked on what seemed like an enormous uphill battle: to bring awareness and support to victims of human and sex trafficking.

The origins of the group began in 2014, when Nesvold ran 100 miles from St. Paul to Austin to raise money to feed children. He and his wife Danielle knew they needed to do something again down the road.

Together with a team of other friends and family, the official group Insanity4Humanity was formed. They took off to raise awareness and monetary support for victims of one of the most heinous and growing crimes around – human and sex trafficking.

The Insanity4Humanity team is gearing up for another event to help victims out. They are teaming up with Brent Silkey, a man who has been on a mission to help victims out for years, and has created 30 For Freedom, an annual event that spans the country and has raised nearly $1,000,000. For more information, you can visit the Austin Chapter’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/30ForFreedomAustin.

Race Day is Saturday, Aug. 14, in Austin and will consist of running events of 5K, 10K, half marathon, and an ultra 30-mile. There will even be a 30-mile bike challenge. Participants and volunteers should register at https://venture.regfox.com/30-for-freedom-2021. In order to guarantee a t-shirt, registration must be done soon.

For more information on 30 For Freedom, please visit the main website at https://30forfreedom.org/.

There will be a kick-off event for Austin’s 30 For Freedom from 4:30-7:30 p.m. on Monday, July 12, at the Austin Pizza Ranch. Please stop by and visit with the team and get more information on the mission as well as race day, and how you can sign up to participate or help.