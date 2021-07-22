Jacqueline L. (Jaci) Meyer, 65

Jacqueline L. (Jaci) Meyer, age 65, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, July 16, 2021.

Jaci was born in 1955 in Austin, Minnesota to Clayton and Lorraine Meyer. Raised in Austin, she graduated from Pacelli High School in 1974 to attend Macalester College. While in college she worked at the Minneapolis Star and Tribune in the sports department as an assistant to Sid Hartman.

Jaci met her husband Joe Coopet Jr. in 1998 and they married in 1999. Jaci’s family was very important to her. Joe’s family of military friends also became a big part of her life. Jaci was an avid golfer along with her husband Joe, spending time in Scottsdale golfing during the winter.

Jaci retired from State Farm in June 2020 after 42 years with the company. She was “raised” with State Farm as her father was an agent along with three of her brothers. She gave a big part of herself to the company and had a very successful career.

Jaci is preceded in death by her parents, Clayton and Lorraine. She is survived by her husband Joe, brothers Mike (Sara) Meyer, Greg (Annemarie) Meyer, Tim (Debbie) Meyer, and Jeff (Tammy) Meyer along with nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed.

A very special thank you to Jaci’s caregivers, Jose and Aurora Yasis, along with their daughter Ayrin Yasis, who was Jaci’s friend and office manage in her agency. Also thank you to Amy Rich, her hospice nurse from UM Fairview, and Dr. Joe Saccoman, her family doctor from Entira NSP Clinic. Their love and gentleness allowed Jaci to live her last months and days with grace and dignity. The Coopet and Meyer families are forever grateful.

Jaci’s Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, July 27th at 1PM at Wulff Funeral Home in Woodbury for family and Joe and Jaci’s close friends. A reception for all will follow at Stoneridge Golf Club in Stillwater from 3PM to about 7PM. Information can be found on the Wulff Funeral Home website.

The family is requesting no flowers please. Your thoughts and prayers are enough. Jaci was a very generous person and would appreciate “paying it forward” in any way you choose. WULFF 651-738-9615 wulffwoodburyfuneralhome.com