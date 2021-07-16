James G. Grass, 91

James “Jim” G. Grass, 91 of Owatonna passed away, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. He was born on July 31, 1929 in Lemond Township to George and Erma (Altenburg) Grass. He is survived by children, Buz (Cea) Grass, Julie (Kim Glover) Grass; nephew, Pete Grass; two grandchildren, Jake (Lindsay) Grass and Mandi (Andy) Resler; six great-grandchildren, Madeline, Kaylee, Jeremiah, Lydia Grass, Blake and Creedence Resler; nieces, nephews and many special cousins.

Friends may greet the family from 5:00 – 7:00 PM Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at the Brick Meger Funeral Home and one hour prior to the funeral at church. Funeral service will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at Associated Church with Rev. Coqui Conkey presiding. For a full obituary or to leave an online condolence visit www.megercares.com.